Teacher Suspended over Corporal Punishment Allegations
A government school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has been suspended over allegations of corporal punishment towards a student. This action followed the release of a viral video depicting the incident. An inquiry committee has been established by the Chief Education Officer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar/Jammu | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:20 IST
A government school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir was suspended after being accused of administering corporal punishment to a student in Kishtwar district, according to officials on Saturday.
The teacher, Anayatullah Ahanger, from Primary School Gowarian Dhar in the remote Inderwal area, was suspended immediately after a video of the alleged incident circulated widely on social media platforms.
Kishtwar Chief Education Officer Javed Ahmad Kitchloo not only suspended the accused teacher but also initiated a comprehensive inquiry by forming a three-member committee to delve deeper into the incident.
