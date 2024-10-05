Left Menu

Teacher Suspended over Corporal Punishment Allegations

A government school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has been suspended over allegations of corporal punishment towards a student. This action followed the release of a viral video depicting the incident. An inquiry committee has been established by the Chief Education Officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar/Jammu | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:20 IST
Teacher Suspended over Corporal Punishment Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir was suspended after being accused of administering corporal punishment to a student in Kishtwar district, according to officials on Saturday.

The teacher, Anayatullah Ahanger, from Primary School Gowarian Dhar in the remote Inderwal area, was suspended immediately after a video of the alleged incident circulated widely on social media platforms.

Kishtwar Chief Education Officer Javed Ahmad Kitchloo not only suspended the accused teacher but also initiated a comprehensive inquiry by forming a three-member committee to delve deeper into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024