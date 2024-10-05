Teacher Suspended over Corporal Punishment Allegations

A government school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir was suspended after being accused of administering corporal punishment to a student in Kishtwar district, according to officials on Saturday.

The teacher, Anayatullah Ahanger, from Primary School Gowarian Dhar in the remote Inderwal area, was suspended immediately after a video of the alleged incident circulated widely on social media platforms.

Kishtwar Chief Education Officer Javed Ahmad Kitchloo not only suspended the accused teacher but also initiated a comprehensive inquiry by forming a three-member committee to delve deeper into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)