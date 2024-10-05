Left Menu

Odisha's Educational Revolution: 16,000 Teachers Recruited

The Odisha government recruited 16,009 junior teachers for primary and upper primary schools, aiming to enhance education quality. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, alongside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, distributed appointment letters. The recruitment aims to improve learning outcomes, though political disagreements over credit have surfaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:44 IST
Odisha's Educational Revolution: 16,000 Teachers Recruited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has made a significant leap forward in education by recruiting 16,009 junior teachers for primary and upper primary schools across the state. This initiative aims to bolster the quality of education in what is deemed a crucial sector for societal growth.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, presented appointment letters at a notable event at Kalinga Stadium. Majhi emphasized the respected role of teachers in shaping society's future, drawing parallels with revered historical figures.

While the ruling party touts this recruitment as a fulfillment of rapid promises, opposition voices criticize the BJP for claiming undue credit. The BJD contends that the groundwork was laid by its previous administration, dismissing the BJP's role as merely ceremonial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024