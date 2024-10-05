Odisha's Educational Revolution: 16,000 Teachers Recruited

The Odisha government has made a significant leap forward in education by recruiting 16,009 junior teachers for primary and upper primary schools across the state. This initiative aims to bolster the quality of education in what is deemed a crucial sector for societal growth.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, presented appointment letters at a notable event at Kalinga Stadium. Majhi emphasized the respected role of teachers in shaping society's future, drawing parallels with revered historical figures.

While the ruling party touts this recruitment as a fulfillment of rapid promises, opposition voices criticize the BJP for claiming undue credit. The BJD contends that the groundwork was laid by its previous administration, dismissing the BJP's role as merely ceremonial.

(With inputs from agencies.)