Telangana Pioneers 'Young India' Schools Initiative

The Telangana government is set to break ground on its innovative 'integrated residential schools' project on October 11, a move strategically scheduled around the festive day of Vijaya Dasami. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed details of the ambitious education plan during a media interaction on Sunday.

The project, dubbed 'Young India integrated residential schools,' will receive a substantial investment of approximately Rs 5,000 crore this year. Designed to erase societal lines, these schools will bring together students from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities on expansive campuses of 20-25 acres each.

The institution promises to offer English medium education aligned with global standards up to the 12th grade. The government intends to establish at least one such school per assembly constituency, amounting to 119 institutions in total. Initial construction will start in 20 constituencies where land has been secured, with expansion to follow as more land becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)