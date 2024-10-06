Left Menu

Telangana Pioneers 'Young India' Schools Initiative

The Telangana government has announced plans for 'integrated residential schools' to promote inclusive education. Aiming at educational equality, these institutions will cater to SC, ST, BC and minority students, offering international-standard English medium education and spanning about 120 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is set to break ground on its innovative 'integrated residential schools' project on October 11, a move strategically scheduled around the festive day of Vijaya Dasami. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed details of the ambitious education plan during a media interaction on Sunday.

The project, dubbed 'Young India integrated residential schools,' will receive a substantial investment of approximately Rs 5,000 crore this year. Designed to erase societal lines, these schools will bring together students from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities on expansive campuses of 20-25 acres each.

The institution promises to offer English medium education aligned with global standards up to the 12th grade. The government intends to establish at least one such school per assembly constituency, amounting to 119 institutions in total. Initial construction will start in 20 constituencies where land has been secured, with expansion to follow as more land becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

