Amazon Partners with NCERT to Distribute Textbooks Across India

Amazon India has announced its collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to distribute textbooks more widely across the country.

This partnership aims to offer NCERT textbooks from Kindergarten to Class 12 and for UPSC aspirants via Amazon's platform at maximum retail price, covering all serviceable areas in India.

The initiative also includes bulk sales to government agencies and schools, enhancing accessibility for students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted that this move ensures that students and educators have access to genuine resources, facilitating an uninterrupted academic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)