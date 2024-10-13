Left Menu

Dramatic Draw: Whittaker and Cameron's Ring Clash in Riyadh

The light-heavyweight fight between Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron in Riyadh ended in a technical draw after both fighters accidentally fell out of the ring. Whittaker was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. The fight was an undercard event for a major world title bout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-10-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 03:24 IST
Dramatic Draw: Whittaker and Cameron's Ring Clash in Riyadh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The highly anticipated light-heavyweight bout between British fighters Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron ended in dramatic fashion in Riyadh when both boxers fell out of the ring, resulting in a technical draw. Whittaker, who left in a wheelchair, was transported to a hospital for leg scans after the mishap.

The incident occurred towards the end of the fifth round when Cameron landed on Whittaker as they plunged onto the outer canvas. With Whittaker unable to continue, the bout was abandoned as a split draw. Scorecards read Whittaker 58-57, Cameron 57-58, and 58-58.

This unexpected result was part of an undercard lineup leading up to the undisputed light-heavyweight world title fight between WBA champion Dmitry Bivol and unified WBC, WBO, IBF champion Artur Beterbiev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024