Dramatic Draw: Whittaker and Cameron's Ring Clash in Riyadh
The light-heavyweight fight between Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron in Riyadh ended in a technical draw after both fighters accidentally fell out of the ring. Whittaker was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. The fight was an undercard event for a major world title bout.
The highly anticipated light-heavyweight bout between British fighters Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron ended in dramatic fashion in Riyadh when both boxers fell out of the ring, resulting in a technical draw. Whittaker, who left in a wheelchair, was transported to a hospital for leg scans after the mishap.
The incident occurred towards the end of the fifth round when Cameron landed on Whittaker as they plunged onto the outer canvas. With Whittaker unable to continue, the bout was abandoned as a split draw. Scorecards read Whittaker 58-57, Cameron 57-58, and 58-58.
This unexpected result was part of an undercard lineup leading up to the undisputed light-heavyweight world title fight between WBA champion Dmitry Bivol and unified WBC, WBO, IBF champion Artur Beterbiev.
