Kerala's Madrassas Stand Resilient Amid National Criticism

The apex child rights body, NCPCR, called for stopping state funding to madrassas, but Kerala's institutions already operate without government financial assistance. Muslim leaders and political parties criticized the directive as an attack on minority rights, emphasizing the independent operation of madrassas in the state without external funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:00 IST
Muslim leaders and political outfits in Kerala have dismissed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)'s call to end state funding for madrassas, which they argue will not impact institutions in the state as they already operate independently without such assistance.

Islamic scholar Abdul Samad Pookkottur pointed out that religious education, like general education, is a right and highlighted that madrassas in Kerala function without government financial support. He criticized the NCPCR's directive, viewing it as an infringement on religious studies and minority rights.

Political parties across the spectrum joined in denouncing the calls as unconstitutional, with CPI(M) and Congress leaders voicing concerns over communal polarisation and threats to minority rights across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

