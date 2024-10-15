Campus Crisis: Unrest in Punjab over Alleged Rape Case
A wave of protests by students erupted across Punjab following allegations of an on-campus rape incident in Lahore. Demands for justice, an independent investigation, and anti-harassment measures have been raised. A committee has been established, while the state denies the incident, escalating tensions and clashes with law enforcement.
A wave of student protests has swept across the Punjab region, sparked by allegations of a rape incident on a Lahore college campus. Demonstrators, gathered outside the Punjab assembly, are demanding an independent inquiry and the establishment of anti-harassment committees at all educational institutions.
The protests began after social media reports alleged that a student at the Punjab College for Women in Gulberg was raped by a security guard in the college basement. The suspect, now in police custody, denies the allegations. Tensions are high as state officials, including Information Minister Azma Bukhari, have dismissed the incident as fabricated.
The Punjab government has responded by forming a seven-member committee to investigate the claims, with a report due within 48 hours. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Instruction Colleges has suspended the college's registration. Demands for justice and procedural reforms continue to grow, as students rally across multiple cities.
