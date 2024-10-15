Left Menu

Revamping Education: Himachal Pradesh's Commitment to Quality and Sports Excellence

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, is prioritizing quality education and integrating sports achievements. Several schools with zero enrolment were closed, and investments in education and sports have been highlighted, including incentives for athletes and infrastructure improvements in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive shift, the Himachal Pradesh government is prioritizing quality and life-oriented education, rather than increasing the number of schools, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Addressing an event in Una, Agnihotri highlighted the state's focus on educational quality, signaling a robust economic stance amid rumors of financial strain. The state has closed about 100 under-enrolled schools, redirecting resources to bolster qualitative growth and infrastructure.

The government is investing Rs 9,800 crore to enhance educational standards and sports facilities. Students from various districts, excluding Lahaul and Spiti, participated in a state-level under-19 sports competition, underscoring the symbiotic growth of education and athletics. Medal-winning athletes are rewarded, with a dedicated quota in government jobs and enhanced honorariums.

