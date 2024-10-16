Left Menu

Deakin University Marks 30 Years of Impactful Engagement in India

Deakin University celebrates 30 years of pioneering entry and collaboration in India, marking significant advances in education, research, and partnerships. Hosting commemorative events, Deakin underscores its commitment to future collaborations and socio-economic contribution aligned with India's National Education Policy 2020, including impactful projects and extensive academic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:50 IST
Deakin University, a global leader in education, marked its 30-year milestone of transformative collaboration with India, celebrating its pioneering entry into the nation's academic landscape in 1994.

Hosting a series of events, Deakin showcased its lasting impact on India, from education and research to innovation and skills development, aligning with India's National Education Policy 2020.

With over AUD 50 million invested and 25,000 alumni in India, Deakin continues to foster collaborations that promise future growth, announcing new initiatives in disaster management, sports, and education for enhanced bilateral ties and advancements.

