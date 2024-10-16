Left Menu

Shaping Kerala's Future: Global Expertise at Higher Education Conclave

Kerala will host an international conclave on next-gen higher education on December 19-20 at CUSAT, Kochi, featuring global experts. Key topics include AI integration, financial sustainability, and research excellence, aligning education with future workforce needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:10 IST
Shaping Kerala's Future: Global Expertise at Higher Education Conclave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is set to host an international conclave focused on next-generation higher education on December 19 and 20 at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kochi. The event, titled 'Shaping Kerala's Future: International Conclave on Next-Gen Higher Education,' will convene experts and thought leaders from India and around the world.

Scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the conclave is anticipated to provide a platform for addressing contemporary challenges and opportunities in higher education. A Nobel laureate is expected to be part of the opening session on December 19, underscoring the global significance of the event.

Focusing on themes such as AI integration, financial sustainability, and internationalization, the conclave aims to align education with future workforce needs. Speakers will include prominent figures from IITs, IIMs, and international organizations like the World Bank, alongside renowned academics including Professors Philip G. Altbach, Don Passey, and Victoria Martin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024