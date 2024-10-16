Shaping Kerala's Future: Global Expertise at Higher Education Conclave

The Kerala government is set to host an international conclave focused on next-generation higher education on December 19 and 20 at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kochi. The event, titled 'Shaping Kerala's Future: International Conclave on Next-Gen Higher Education,' will convene experts and thought leaders from India and around the world.

Scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the conclave is anticipated to provide a platform for addressing contemporary challenges and opportunities in higher education. A Nobel laureate is expected to be part of the opening session on December 19, underscoring the global significance of the event.

Focusing on themes such as AI integration, financial sustainability, and internationalization, the conclave aims to align education with future workforce needs. Speakers will include prominent figures from IITs, IIMs, and international organizations like the World Bank, alongside renowned academics including Professors Philip G. Altbach, Don Passey, and Victoria Martin.

(With inputs from agencies.)