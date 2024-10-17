Left Menu

AICTE's Green Internships: Paving the Path for Sustainable Campus Futures

AICTE, in collaboration with 1M1B Green Skills Academy, has launched 'green' internships for students across affiliated colleges. Aiming to transform campuses into sustainable spaces, the program will offer 1,00,000 internships by 2030. Participants will focus on energy efficiency, renewable energy, and waste management, developing skills for the green economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in collaboration with the 1M1B Green Skills Academy, has announced the launch of 'green' internships designed to drive sustainability in educational institutions nationwide. This groundbreaking initiative, revealed on Thursday, seeks to offer 1,00,000 internships by 2030, providing crucial opportunities for students to become agents of ecological transformation.

In its inaugural year, 10,000 internships will be rolled out, where participants will engage in transforming campuses into 'green' spaces. As part of live projects, interns will focus on campus audits, energy-saving measures, zero-waste systems, and sustainability practices that align with NIRF rankings. The collaboration will also involve industry leaders to mentor students, ensuring they gain proficiency in data intelligence for climate action.

The Green Internship initiative underscores AICTE's commitment to promoting eco-consciousness in education. Aimed at grooming India's future climate leaders, the program reflects a broader vision to integrate green practices into the curriculum, bolstered by innovative learning approaches such as gamified assessments. Applications for the internship are now open via the AICTE portal, with certifications, recognitions, and awards awaiting top-performing interns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

