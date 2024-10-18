Left Menu

Medical College Hosts a Scandalous Ragging Incident

Two second-year MBBS students from Grant Government Medical College faced suspension from their hostel for a year after they were found allegedly drunk and involved in ragging a junior. The incident was reported during the first-year students' start of classes, prompting action from the anti-ragging committee.

Updated: 18-10-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:56 IST
In a concerning development, two second-year MBBS students at Grant Government Medical College have been suspended from their hostel for a year following allegations of drunk ragging. As first-year students commenced their classes, the incident unfolded within the college's south Mumbai campus.

The accused, reportedly intoxicated, coerced a junior student into dancing, according to official statements. The matter quickly escalated to the medical college’s anti-ragging committee, leading to their decision of a year-long suspension.

This incident has sparked a debate on campus safety and the need for stringent anti-ragging measures within educational institutions. The college authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining a safe environment for all students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

