Medical College Hosts a Scandalous Ragging Incident

In a concerning development, two second-year MBBS students at Grant Government Medical College have been suspended from their hostel for a year following allegations of drunk ragging. As first-year students commenced their classes, the incident unfolded within the college's south Mumbai campus.

The accused, reportedly intoxicated, coerced a junior student into dancing, according to official statements. The matter quickly escalated to the medical college’s anti-ragging committee, leading to their decision of a year-long suspension.

This incident has sparked a debate on campus safety and the need for stringent anti-ragging measures within educational institutions. The college authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining a safe environment for all students.

