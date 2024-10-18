Left Menu

Empowering Parents: Kerala's Book Initiative Strengthens Education

The Kerala government has launched 'Parents with the Growing Child', a four-book set aimed at empowering parents to support their children's educational journey. Released by Education Minister V Sivankutty, these books are part of a pioneering initiative to enhance parent participation in public education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:05 IST
Empowering Parents: Kerala's Book Initiative Strengthens Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has introduced an innovative initiative to empower parents in supporting their children's education. On Friday, the state released a set of four books titled 'Parents with the Growing Child', available from pre-primary to higher secondary levels.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty unveiled the books, highlighting Kerala's leadership in educational reforms. This initiative aims to foster a strong partnership among parents, schools, and students, promoting students' comprehensive development.

These books serve as a cornerstone for a scientifically structured parent education program, guided by trained teachers. Kerala's focus on parenting education sets it apart, aiming to boost parental involvement in the state's renowned public education system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024