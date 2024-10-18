Empowering Parents: Kerala's Book Initiative Strengthens Education

The Kerala government has introduced an innovative initiative to empower parents in supporting their children's education. On Friday, the state released a set of four books titled 'Parents with the Growing Child', available from pre-primary to higher secondary levels.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty unveiled the books, highlighting Kerala's leadership in educational reforms. This initiative aims to foster a strong partnership among parents, schools, and students, promoting students' comprehensive development.

These books serve as a cornerstone for a scientifically structured parent education program, guided by trained teachers. Kerala's focus on parenting education sets it apart, aiming to boost parental involvement in the state's renowned public education system.

