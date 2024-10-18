Arvind Kejriwal Revives Life-Changing Schemes for Delhi's Underprivileged
Arvind Kejriwal has announced the relaunch of the Jai Bhim Yojana and Farishtey Yojana, accusing the BJP of stalling them during his jail term. The initiatives focus on education for disadvantaged students and free treatment for road accident victims. The schemes aim to uplift underprivileged communities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal declared the reinstatement of the Jai Bhim Yojana and Farishtey Yojana on Friday. He accused the BJP of intentionally halting these important schemes following his imprisonment.
Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal emphasized that the Jai Bhim Yojana is a cornerstone of his government's efforts to ensure equitable educational opportunities for underprivileged students. This initiative provides financial support to those from SC, ST, OBC, and economically weaker backgrounds for coaching in prestigious institutions like IITs and civil service exams.
The Farishtey Yojana, also revitalized, was credited with saving 26,000 lives by offering free treatment to road accident victims in both government and private hospitals. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi praised Kejriwal's commitment to the schemes, emphasizing their role in aiding vulnerable communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Shooting in Delhi Nursing Home: A Doctor's Unyielding Fate
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
BJP Praises Modi's Initiatives: A Step Towards Gandhi's Vision
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum
Crime Wave in Delhi: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Blames Central Government