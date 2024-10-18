Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal Revives Life-Changing Schemes for Delhi's Underprivileged

Arvind Kejriwal has announced the relaunch of the Jai Bhim Yojana and Farishtey Yojana, accusing the BJP of stalling them during his jail term. The initiatives focus on education for disadvantaged students and free treatment for road accident victims. The schemes aim to uplift underprivileged communities.

Updated: 18-10-2024 16:06 IST
In a significant move, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal declared the reinstatement of the Jai Bhim Yojana and Farishtey Yojana on Friday. He accused the BJP of intentionally halting these important schemes following his imprisonment.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal emphasized that the Jai Bhim Yojana is a cornerstone of his government's efforts to ensure equitable educational opportunities for underprivileged students. This initiative provides financial support to those from SC, ST, OBC, and economically weaker backgrounds for coaching in prestigious institutions like IITs and civil service exams.

The Farishtey Yojana, also revitalized, was credited with saving 26,000 lives by offering free treatment to road accident victims in both government and private hospitals. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi praised Kejriwal's commitment to the schemes, emphasizing their role in aiding vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

