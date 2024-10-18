Punjab's Education Revolution: Teachers Journey to Finland

The first group of 72 teachers from Punjab departed for Finland on Friday to undertake professional training. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann heralded the mission as a pivotal moment in the state's educational development.

As the teachers embarked on their journey, Mann remarked that his administration is the first since Independence to make significant investments in teachers, schools, and students, forging an educational renaissance in Punjab.

Mann emphasized that the teachers' experience in Finland will not only transform their pedagogical practices but potentially revolutionize Punjab's education system, fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and comprehensive student-centered learning.

