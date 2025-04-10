RPS Consulting Wins Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year for Third Year in a Row

In a noteworthy achievement, RPS Consulting Private Limited, an NIIT Limited subsidiary, has once again been acclaimed as the 'Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year' for 2025 in the Asia Pacific Region. This accolade illustrates the company's enduring excellence, marking its third consecutive year of receiving such an honor.

This recognition, bestowed by Google Cloud, underscores RPS Consulting's impressive contributions in the Google Cloud ecosystem, where it aids clients by fostering 'practical skills into reality' through bespoke Google Cloud learning solutions. The company's approach focuses on innovation and collaboration, tailoring programs to amplify customer success within the dynamic field.

Pankaj Jathar, CEO of NIIT Ltd., expressed immense pride, stating, 'This remarkable achievement for the third consecutive year reflects their deep expertise, relentless innovation, and commitment to enabling customer success.' The accolade not only emphasizes their capabilities in transformative learning solutions but also signifies their impact in equipping businesses with essential AI skills.

Meanwhile, Manikandan Ekambaram, Sr. Vice President of RPS Consulting, lauded the team's dedication, attributing the ongoing success to the robust collaboration with Google Cloud and the unfaltering support of clients and partners. The honor aligns with Google Cloud's recognition of partners who deliver innovative solutions, as Kevin Ichhpurani, President of Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud, remarked on RPS's substantial contributions to customer success.

