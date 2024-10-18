UPSC Postpones Engineering Services Examination 2025 Amid IRMS Integration

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the postponement of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025. This decision aims to provide aspirants with ample preparation time for the recruitment test, according to an official statement released Friday.

This development follows the Indian government's move to recruit for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) through both the Civil Services Examinations and the ESE. While the Civil Services Exams will cover Traffic, Accounts, and Personnel sub-cadres, the ESE will include Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal and Telecommunications, and Stores sub-cadres.

The preliminary and main ESE exams will now take place on June 8 and August 10, 2025, respectively. A new application window opens from October 18 to November 22, with a correction/edit period from November 23 to 29 for applicants to modify their details if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)