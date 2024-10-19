Left Menu

Innovative Partnership in Karnataka: Pioneering Educational Reforms with J-PAL South Asia

The Government of Karnataka collaborates with J-PAL South Asia to launch a 'learning lab' aimed at solving educational challenges through scientific evaluations. This effort leverages global research to inform state policy and enhances the effectiveness of school education programs, benefiting children across various age groups in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:37 IST
The Government of Karnataka has embarked on an ambitious collaboration with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) South Asia, establishing a "learning lab" dedicated to addressing educational challenges within the state.

This initiative aims to integrate global research insights into Karnataka's education policies, utilizing randomised evaluations to assess and improve existing and new programs in school education.

The partnership will focus on proven educational solutions, offering fresh strategies to close the learning gap among children of all age groups in the region, driving significant policy impact in collaboration with various organisational coalitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

