Vice President Warns Against Commercialization of Education

In a candid address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concerns over the increasing commercialization of education, warning it could harm the nation's future. Speaking at a private educational function in Sikar, Rajasthan, he noted the shift from charity to commerce in education.

Dhankhar criticized the trend of viewing education as a business for profit, stating it has negatively impacted quality. He urged industries to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to support educational institutions, highlighting the mutual benefits for industries and education.

Furthermore, Dhankhar called for enhanced awareness among young students about diverse career opportunities in India, to curtail brain drain. He praised the National Education Policy as a transformative step, and urged institutions to leverage technology for better educational outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)