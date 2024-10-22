Left Menu

Empowering Education: Promoting Equality and Environmental Stewardship

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel encouraged students to reject dowry and honor their mothers by planting saplings. At a convocation event, she awarded 117 medals and stressed the need to incorporate anti-dowry messages in education. The event highlighted women's achievements and fostered discussions on AI and societal roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:16 IST
During a convocation ceremony at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urged students to reject dowry and send a positive message to society. She encouraged the top medallist to plant a sapling as a tribute to her mother, reinforcing the importance of honoring maternal contributions.

Governor Patel highlighted the climate challenges facing countries worldwide and appealed to students to honor 'Dharti maa' by planting trees. She stressed that the anti-dowry message should be integrated into the education system, expressing concern about rising incidents of rape and property disputes.

National Educational Technology Forum Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe noted that women claimed 99 out of 117 medals, illustrating their academic excellence. Discussions on Artificial Intelligence featured prominently, with experts asserting its irreplaceability by human intellect. The ceremony underscored the importance of role models within society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

