Empowering Education: Promoting Equality and Environmental Stewardship

During a convocation ceremony at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urged students to reject dowry and send a positive message to society. She encouraged the top medallist to plant a sapling as a tribute to her mother, reinforcing the importance of honoring maternal contributions.

Governor Patel highlighted the climate challenges facing countries worldwide and appealed to students to honor 'Dharti maa' by planting trees. She stressed that the anti-dowry message should be integrated into the education system, expressing concern about rising incidents of rape and property disputes.

National Educational Technology Forum Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe noted that women claimed 99 out of 117 medals, illustrating their academic excellence. Discussions on Artificial Intelligence featured prominently, with experts asserting its irreplaceability by human intellect. The ceremony underscored the importance of role models within society.

(With inputs from agencies.)