Supreme Court Rebuffs NGO Plea on Madhya Pradesh School Woes
The Supreme Court has dismissed an NGO's plea seeking intervention for the poor conditions in state-run schools in Madhya Pradesh. The court suggested approaching the state's High Court. The NGO highlighted issues including dilapidated buildings, lack of facilities, and inadequate staffing affecting the students' right to education.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has declined to entertain the NGO Social Jurist's plea regarding substandard conditions in government-run schools across Madhya Pradesh. The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, recommended that the petitioner bring their grievances before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The petition attached photos illustrating the dilapidated state of multiple schools, particularly in the Khajuraho district. These photos emphasize the dire learning environment where students face risks due to poor infrastructure and a lack of basic amenities like desks and water supply. Lawyer Ashok Agarwal, representing Social Jurist, pushed for state-of-the-art educational facilities.
The plea underscored severe teacher shortages and unsanitary conditions as violations of students' constitutional rights to education. It also called attention to synthetic school uniforms potentially causing skin problems. Social Jurist's request for judicial intervention highlights significant educational and human rights concerns in Madhya Pradesh's schools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
