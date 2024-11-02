Court Reconsiders School's Anti-Bullying Policies on Transgender Students

The federal appeals court has announced plans to reconsider its decision regarding a central Ohio school district's policies aimed at preventing bullying against transgender students. Initially upheld, these policies have come under scrutiny following opposition from a conservative parents group.

The lawsuit filed by Parents Defending Education, a Virginia-based nonprofit, against the Olentangy Local School District, is due for arguments next March. The district's policies, which include prohibiting the "misgendering" of transgender students, are challenged as infringing on First Amendment rights, according to the group.

Despite the previous court's approval, the decision has been questioned by a dissenting judge. The case, part of a broader national discussion, highlights the ongoing debate over the rights of transgender students and the role of educational institutions in enforcing bullying policies.

