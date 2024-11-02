Left Menu

Empowering Young Minds: Nutritional Education in Karnataka

The Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society has partnered with the Nourishing Schools Foundation to launch a nutritional education program in 20 schools across Kalaburagi and Belagavi. This initiative aims to improve students' understanding of nutrition through interactive activities by the end of 2026, targeting hygiene and dietary habits.

The Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) and Nourishing Schools Foundation (NSF) have joined forces to launch an educational initiative designed to enhance nutritional awareness among students in Karnataka. This program, which is set to be implemented in 20 schools across Kalaburagi and Belagavi districts, aims to empower students through hands-on activities and interactive games.

This pilot project, which kicked off on October 28, will run until December 31, 2026, as part of a broader effort to inculcate basic hygiene, good eating habits, and menstrual hygiene among young girls. Archana Sinha, NSF founder, emphasized the data-driven nature of the project, noting that extensive baseline surveys will guide the focus of educational efforts.

KREIS facilitates the school selection process and engages teachers as NSF provides training and resources. Together, they strive for long-term positive impacts on students and communities, addressing issues of malnutrition and obesity by promoting a better understanding of balanced diets, even as disparities between income levels grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

