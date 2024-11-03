Left Menu

Australia Slashes Student Debt by 20%

The Australian government will reduce student loans by 20%, cutting A$16 billion ($10 billion) in debts for approximately three million citizens. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced these cuts, effective June 2025, as part of efforts to ease cost of living pressures and improve financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 07:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 07:29 IST
Australia Slashes Student Debt by 20%

The Australian government has announced plans to cut student loans by 20%, easing financial burdens for around three million citizens by wiping off A$16 billion ($10 billion) in debts. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made this announcement as part of broader efforts to alleviate cost of living pressures.

This debt relief measure builds on initiatives outlined in May's budget, which also included making medicines cheaper and boosting a rent assistance program. Albanese emphasized the plan benefits current students with debts and seeks to improve financial conditions for future students.

The average graduate debt of A$27,600 will see a reduction of A$5,520 beginning June 1, 2025. Additional plans include lowering annual repayment amounts and increasing the income threshold for repayments. Labor, if reelected in 2025, aims to guarantee 100,000 free places in Technical and Further Education institutes yearly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024