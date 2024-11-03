NCERT's Tripura Visit: Assessing Vidya Pravesh's Impact

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is sending a six-member team to Tripura from November 5-7 to evaluate the Vidya Pravesh school preparation module, aimed at leveling the learning field for newly admitted class 1 students.

The team will visit districts such as Gomati, West Tripura, Sepahijala, and Khowai to gauge the program's impact, which helps students from diverse backgrounds align with standard educational expectations.

Earlier reviews found positive developments within the program, and the upcoming assessment will focus on comprehensive improvements, including feedback from teachers and parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)