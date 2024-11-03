Left Menu

NCERT's Tripura Visit: Assessing Vidya Pravesh's Impact

A six-member NCERT team will visit Tripura from November 5-7 to assess the Vidya Pravesh school preparation module for class 1 students. The program aims to standardize learning levels among new class 1 students. The review will cover various districts and measure improvements since the last evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is sending a six-member team to Tripura from November 5-7 to evaluate the Vidya Pravesh school preparation module, aimed at leveling the learning field for newly admitted class 1 students.

The team will visit districts such as Gomati, West Tripura, Sepahijala, and Khowai to gauge the program's impact, which helps students from diverse backgrounds align with standard educational expectations.

Earlier reviews found positive developments within the program, and the upcoming assessment will focus on comprehensive improvements, including feedback from teachers and parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

