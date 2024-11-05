Left Menu

Scandal in Chinese Math Competition: Teacher's Violation Uncovered

A math contest scandal in China revealed that a student was helped by her teacher, against the competition rules. An investigation showed violations in the Alibaba Global Mathematics Competition. Jiang Ping, the student, became famous for ranking highly but suspicions were raised about the fairness of her result.

A scandal has emerged in China concerning a math competition where a student was found to have been aided by her teacher, violating the contest regulations.

The Alibaba Global Mathematics Competition Organizing Committee uncovered teacher assistance, breaching the rule prohibiting discussions with others.

The student had become an overnight sensation but suspicions arose, leading to an investigation and revealing the infraction.

