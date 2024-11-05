Left Menu

Vocational Teachers' Pay Protest Sparks Government Action

Vocational subject teachers in Himachal Pradesh protest over delayed salaries and unpaid arrears. The government's notice targets one of 17 companies responsible for payment delays. Teachers demand dismissals and timely payments as over 2,000 teachers await compensation. Financial constraints prevent direct hiring by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:49 IST
protest blockade Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Vocational subject teachers in Himachal Pradesh are protesting due to delayed salaries and unpaid arrears. Demonstrating at Chaura Maidan, the teachers demand swift action against service provider companies.

One of the 17 companies, responsible for payment issues, has received a government notice, stated Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Tuesday.

With over 2,000 teachers hired through private firms since 2013, financial limits restrict direct government hiring, yet educators seek fair compensation and dismissals of failing companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

