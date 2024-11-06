Left Menu

Empowering India's Youth: PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme's Educational Revolution

The Union Cabinet approved the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme, granting financial support for students attending quality higher education institutions. This initiative provides collateral-free loans to over 22 lakh students annually, ensuring access to education. An outlay of Rs 3,600 crore is set for its implementation between 2024 and 2030.

Updated: 06-11-2024 19:36 IST
  • India

The Union Cabinet has recently given the green light to the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme, aimed at supporting meritorious students seeking quality higher education. This initiative will allow students admitted to top-ranking institutions access to collateral-free and guarantor-free loans, covering full tuition and related expenses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the scheme's significance, stating that it marks a further boost to empower the nation's youth. With an approved funding of Rs 3,600 crore, the project anticipates aiding more than 22 lakh students annually, contributing to a brighter national educational future.

Notably, the scheme includes provisions for students from families with an annual income of up to Rs 8 lakh, offering interest subvention benefits on educational loans. This critical measure ensures that financial barriers do not hinder deserving students from chasing their academic aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

