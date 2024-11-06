CBSE's Clampdown: 21 Schools Disaffiliated Over 'Dummy' Admissions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken decisive action against schools involved in 'dummy' admissions. The board recently withdrew affiliation from 21 schools and downgraded six others from senior secondary to secondary level after a surprise inspection revealed several irregularities in Delhi and Rajasthan.

According to CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta, 'dummy' admissions undermine the fundamental mission of education by allowing students to bypass regular attendance, focusing solely on competitive exam preparation. The Board insists on maintaining educational integrity by enforcing its bylaws and providing a strong deterrent to non-compliant institutions.

Schools have been given a 30-day period to respond to the show cause notices issued. Inspection findings, backed by videographic evidence, which led to this action reveal a continued focus on ensuring affiliated schools adhere to essential educational standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)