Left Menu

Empowering Future Product Leaders: ISB's Innovative AI-Driven Programmes

ISB Executive Education, in partnership with Emeritus, unveils two cutting-edge programmes: 'Product Management' and 'Professional Certificate in Product Management.' These initiatives aim to equip professionals with essential AI and product management skills to spearhead market-defining innovations, addressing the surging demand for adept product managers in a digital era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:34 IST
Empowering Future Product Leaders: ISB's Innovative AI-Driven Programmes
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the escalating demand for skilled product managers, ISB Executive Education has partnered with Emeritus to launch two innovative programmes. These initiatives aim to arm professionals with the critical skills required to lead market-defining innovations through AI and product management expertise.

The 'Product Management' programme, spanning 16 weeks, is curated for individuals transitioning into product management roles. The curriculum includes live masterclasses on AI, case studies on top startups, and expansive modules designed to equip participants with knowledge essential for leading successful product initiatives.

The 'Professional Certificate in Product Management,' a comprehensive 28-week course, caters to mid-career professionals and aspiring product managers. It offers extensive training on product development, strategic pricing, customer analysis, and AI applications, enabling participants to navigate and excel in modern business landscapes effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024