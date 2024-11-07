Empowering Future Product Leaders: ISB's Innovative AI-Driven Programmes

In response to the escalating demand for skilled product managers, ISB Executive Education has partnered with Emeritus to launch two innovative programmes. These initiatives aim to arm professionals with the critical skills required to lead market-defining innovations through AI and product management expertise.

The 'Product Management' programme, spanning 16 weeks, is curated for individuals transitioning into product management roles. The curriculum includes live masterclasses on AI, case studies on top startups, and expansive modules designed to equip participants with knowledge essential for leading successful product initiatives.

The 'Professional Certificate in Product Management,' a comprehensive 28-week course, caters to mid-career professionals and aspiring product managers. It offers extensive training on product development, strategic pricing, customer analysis, and AI applications, enabling participants to navigate and excel in modern business landscapes effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)