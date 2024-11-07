Tragedy Strikes in the Classroom: Remembering Antony Gerald
Antony Gerald, a 49-year-old teacher, passed away from a cardiac arrest while teaching in Sundapur. The incident happened as he was instructing fourth graders when he suddenly collapsed. Efforts to save him at a nearby medical facility proved futile. The community mourns his passing.
A tragic incident unfolded at a Panchayat Union Middle School in Sundapur when 49-year-old teacher Antony Gerald passed away due to cardiac arrest. The event occurred on Wednesday afternoon during a class with fourth-grade students.
Gerald, a resident of Bhoodapadi village near Ammapet, experienced sudden chest pain, which led to his collapse. Students promptly informed the school’s Headmaster, who swiftly arranged for Gerald to be taken to a nearby doctor. Unfortunately, the doctor confirmed that Gerald had died from cardiac arrest.
On Thursday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi offered his condolences to Gerald’s family. A somber gathering of teachers and parents paid their last respects, highlighting Gerald's commitment to his students and community.
