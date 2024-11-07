Controversy Erupts at JNU Over Cancelled Ambassadors' Seminars

A brewing controversy at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has surfaced following the alleged cancellation of seminars planned with ambassadors from Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon. A former seminar coordinator has filed a formal complaint against the chairperson of the university's Centre for West Asian Studies, accusing her of coercion and wrongful termination.

The controversy escalates as the coordinator alleges her personal information was leaked, raising safety concerns. This development has drawn the attention of the university's administration, which has initiated an inquiry to investigate the disruptions and allegations.

The seminars were intended to address the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Accusations have flown regarding failures in communication and security protocols, while both sides defend their positions. The matter remains under investigation by JNU's School of International Studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)