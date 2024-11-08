Left Menu

Visionary Leadership: Kunal Dalal Honored at Education Awards

Kunal Dalal, Managing Director of JBCN Education, has been named the Education Leader of the Year at the Education World India School Ranking Awards 2024–2025. JBCN Education was also recognized as India's Most Respected Education Brand, highlighting its commitment to innovation and holistic learning for the second consecutive year.

Kunal Dalal, Managing Director of JBCN Education, has been honored as the Education Leader of the Year at the Education World India School Ranking Awards 2024–2025, held recently in Gurgaon. This accolade underscores his visionary approach and dedication to cultivating a progressive network of international schools.

Along with Dalal's individual recognition, JBCN Education has been named India's Most Respected Education Brand at the same awards ceremony for the second consecutive year. This acknowledgment reflects the institution's unwavering commitment to innovative, holistic education that nurtures critical thinking, creativity, and comprehensive student development.

Dalal expressed gratitude for the recognition, accrediting it to the diligence of JBCN Education's teachers, support staff, and community of parents and learners. Their shared vision is to offer an educational experience that equips students with skills, values, and confidence to become tomorrow's changemakers. The institution's EduCreative Programme combines tradition with innovation to provide a well-rounded education that supports academic, personal, and social growth.

