Tensions Soar: India's Decisive Battle Against Pakistan-Linked Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed the harshest response to terrorism after the Pahalgam attack, promising to punish those responsible. As tensions rise, India revokes visas for Pakistanis, and Pakistan closes its airspace amid escalating measures. NIA investigates the attack, aiming to dismantle the terror conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:16 IST
Tensions Soar: India's Decisive Battle Against Pakistan-Linked Terrorism
In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed a resolute response against terrorism, emphasizing a 'decisive battle' in his Mann Ki Baat address.

On Sunday, India's crackdown intensified, leading to the demolition of terrorist-linked houses and increased scrutiny of suspects across Kashmir. Meanwhile, strained India-Pakistan relations are evident as visa revocations and diplomatic tensions escalate, leading to a mass exodus of Pakistani nationals.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the Pahalgam investigation, examining evidence to uncover the conspiracy, as Modi assures justice and global condemnation of the attack mounts.

