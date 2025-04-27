Tensions Soar: India's Decisive Battle Against Pakistan-Linked Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed the harshest response to terrorism after the Pahalgam attack, promising to punish those responsible. As tensions rise, India revokes visas for Pakistanis, and Pakistan closes its airspace amid escalating measures. NIA investigates the attack, aiming to dismantle the terror conspiracy.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed a resolute response against terrorism, emphasizing a 'decisive battle' in his Mann Ki Baat address.
On Sunday, India's crackdown intensified, leading to the demolition of terrorist-linked houses and increased scrutiny of suspects across Kashmir. Meanwhile, strained India-Pakistan relations are evident as visa revocations and diplomatic tensions escalate, leading to a mass exodus of Pakistani nationals.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the Pahalgam investigation, examining evidence to uncover the conspiracy, as Modi assures justice and global condemnation of the attack mounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Kashmir: College Picnic Ends in Fatal Accident
Earthquake Shakes Jammu and Kashmir: No Damage Reported
Suvendu Adhikari Calls for NIA Investigation into Murshidabad Vandalism
Tragedy Strikes: College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Two Lives
Tragic College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Young Lives