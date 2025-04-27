Tensions Soar: India's Decisive Battle Against Pakistan-Linked Terrorism

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed a resolute response against terrorism, emphasizing a 'decisive battle' in his Mann Ki Baat address.

On Sunday, India's crackdown intensified, leading to the demolition of terrorist-linked houses and increased scrutiny of suspects across Kashmir. Meanwhile, strained India-Pakistan relations are evident as visa revocations and diplomatic tensions escalate, leading to a mass exodus of Pakistani nationals.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the Pahalgam investigation, examining evidence to uncover the conspiracy, as Modi assures justice and global condemnation of the attack mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)