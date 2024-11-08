Engineer on Wheels: Transforming Education in Rural India
Anil Pradhan, an engineer from Odisha, won the Rohini Nayyar Prize for his work in enhancing STEM education in rural India. He created 'Tinker-on-Wheels', a mobile lab providing hands-on learning in robotics and 3D printing, impacting over 2.5 lakh students across Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
Anil Pradhan, a visionary 28-year-old engineer hailing from Odisha, has been honored with the esteemed Rohini Nayyar Prize for directly impacting rural education in India through STEM initiatives.
As a co-founder of the Young Tinker Foundation, Pradhan devised 'Tinker-on-Wheels,' a novel mobile learning lab, facilitating interactive learning experiences in robotics and 3D printing to students in Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.
This groundbreaking model has reached a staggering 2.5 lakh students, bridging the educational gap between rural and urban areas, while Pradhan himself has been a vital force behind Asia's first university rocket team, VSLV, marking significant achievements at global platforms like the NASA Rover Challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ARAPL Joins NSE: Revolutionizing Robotics and Automation
KEENON Robotics Unveils Cutting-Edge Cleaning Robots at Singapore Expo
DigiSetu Telemedicine: Bridging Healthcare Gaps in Rural India
Revolutionizing Healthcare: A New Era in Neurovascular Robotics Unveiled at OCIN 2024
Navratra Sales Boost But Rural India Slows: Auto Sector Insights