Engineer on Wheels: Transforming Education in Rural India

Anil Pradhan, an engineer from Odisha, won the Rohini Nayyar Prize for his work in enhancing STEM education in rural India. He created 'Tinker-on-Wheels', a mobile lab providing hands-on learning in robotics and 3D printing, impacting over 2.5 lakh students across Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Pradhan, a visionary 28-year-old engineer hailing from Odisha, has been honored with the esteemed Rohini Nayyar Prize for directly impacting rural education in India through STEM initiatives.

As a co-founder of the Young Tinker Foundation, Pradhan devised 'Tinker-on-Wheels,' a novel mobile learning lab, facilitating interactive learning experiences in robotics and 3D printing to students in Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

This groundbreaking model has reached a staggering 2.5 lakh students, bridging the educational gap between rural and urban areas, while Pradhan himself has been a vital force behind Asia's first university rocket team, VSLV, marking significant achievements at global platforms like the NASA Rover Challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

