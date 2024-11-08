Engineer on Wheels: Transforming Education in Rural India

Anil Pradhan, a visionary 28-year-old engineer hailing from Odisha, has been honored with the esteemed Rohini Nayyar Prize for directly impacting rural education in India through STEM initiatives.

As a co-founder of the Young Tinker Foundation, Pradhan devised 'Tinker-on-Wheels,' a novel mobile learning lab, facilitating interactive learning experiences in robotics and 3D printing to students in Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

This groundbreaking model has reached a staggering 2.5 lakh students, bridging the educational gap between rural and urban areas, while Pradhan himself has been a vital force behind Asia's first university rocket team, VSLV, marking significant achievements at global platforms like the NASA Rover Challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)