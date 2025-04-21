India's DAIS Robotics Teams Triumph at Global Championship, Making History

In a landmark achievement for India, both robotics teams from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) reached the finals of the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship 2025 in Houston. This unprecedented all-DAIS final placed Team Matrix and Team Eureka in the global spotlight.

Hosted by FIRST, an organization dedicated to fostering innovation in science and technology, the championship took place at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center, attracting a massive crowd of over 50,000 and featuring 256 elite teams from more than 30 nations. Presented by BAE Systems, this event is the highest accolade for student robotics worldwide.

Team Matrix, emerging as the Ochoa Division winners, defeated Team Eureka, Edison Division champions, in a gripping finale, clinching the prestigious world title. Team Matrix delivered a stellar performance, achieving some of the tournament's top scores, including an impressive 541 points in the final, and earned second place in the Think Award for engineering excellence.

The remarkable journey of DAIS began at the national level, where Team Matrix remained undefeated, securing the national champions title. Team Eureka joined them in this success, earning the Connect Award and jointly breaking past world scoring records by a margin of 30 points even before flying to Houston.

DAIS launched its robotics program in 2018, and it has since transformed into a national and now a global powerhouse. The school provides extensive support, featuring a makerspace and a full-sized playfield, fostering immersive STEM education. Their consistent national victories and Asia Pacific Championships set them on the path to this world championship.

Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of DAIS, expressed her pride in this historic feat, stating, "This achievement not only elevates DAIS on the global stage but also places India at the forefront of STEM innovation." She congratulated the talented students, committed teachers, supportive parents, and others who made this journey possible, affirming that "the future belongs to those who dare to dream."

DAIS remains dedicated to equipping students with critical 21st-century skills, ensuring that the success at the world championship inspires future generations to pursue innovation fearlessly. (ANI)

