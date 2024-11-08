Supreme Court Ruling Reaffirms AMU's Minority Status: A Victory for Educational Rights

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and its community celebrated a recent Supreme Court verdict that upheld the institution's minority status. This crucial decision comes after years of legal battles over AMU's foundational principles.

Renowned constitutional expert Prof Faizan Mustafa hailed the verdict as a comprehensive win for minority rights, especially for AMU. The court, by overturning a past 1967 judgement, has validated the aspirations of a large part of India's population, argued Lt Gen (Retd) Zameeruddin Shah, former AMU Vice-Chancellor.

Historic documents and academic advocacy played critical roles in the case. The judgement reaffirms AMU's dedication to educational and inclusive advancement, as stated by AMU Teachers Association Secretary Mohammad Obaid Siddiqui. This ruling, part of a larger legal narrative since the 1981 Act and further 2005 challenges, reestablishes AMU's minority status—a decision seen as pivotal by its supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)