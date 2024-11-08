Controversy Erupts as Ambedkar University Removes Professors
Ambedkar University Delhi has dismissed two professors over alleged involvement in irregularities in the regularisation of non-teaching staff. The decision followed an inquiry revealing unauthorized appointments. Protests by student organizations claim the professors were unfairly targeted, demanding a transparent review of the investigation process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has dismissed two professors after an inquiry revealed their involvement in irregularities concerning the regularisation of non-teaching staff.
The decision came following the Directorate of Higher Education's findings, prompting the university's Board of Management to establish an inquiry. The probe brought to light unauthorized appointments made under a 2019 one-time regularisation policy.
Despite protests from student organizations demanding transparency in the investigation, the university stood by its decision, citing adherence to the Central Civil Services Rules of 1965.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet Launches PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme to Provide Financial Assistance for Students Pursuing Higher Education
Empowering Dreams: PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme Fuels Higher Education Access
Cabinet approves PM Vidyalaxmi scheme to ensure no meritorious student is denied higher education due to financial constraint.
India Shines: Top Contender in Asia's Higher Education Rankings