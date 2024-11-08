Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Ambedkar University Removes Professors

Ambedkar University Delhi has dismissed two professors over alleged involvement in irregularities in the regularisation of non-teaching staff. The decision followed an inquiry revealing unauthorized appointments. Protests by student organizations claim the professors were unfairly targeted, demanding a transparent review of the investigation process.

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has dismissed two professors after an inquiry revealed their involvement in irregularities concerning the regularisation of non-teaching staff.

The decision came following the Directorate of Higher Education's findings, prompting the university's Board of Management to establish an inquiry. The probe brought to light unauthorized appointments made under a 2019 one-time regularisation policy.

Despite protests from student organizations demanding transparency in the investigation, the university stood by its decision, citing adherence to the Central Civil Services Rules of 1965.

