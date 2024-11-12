Left Menu

Protesters Demand Unified Exam Schedule Against UPPSC

Aspirants protesting the UPPSC's decision to schedule different dates for examinations have been actively demonstrating for two days. Their main demand is conducting the exams in single sessions per day to ensure fairness and prevent irregularities. UPPSC ensures examinations' integrity by selecting examination centres with no history of misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:49 IST
Protesters Demand Unified Exam Schedule Against UPPSC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The UPPSC's decision to hold the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on separate dates has sparked widespread protests. For two consecutive days, a large group of aspirants has taken their grievances to the UPPSC headquarters, causing heightened security presence.

Protesters, carrying placards with slogans calling for a unified examination day, remained vocal and undeterred despite police efforts to disband them. Their agitation stems from the belief that conducting exams on different dates invites irregularities and affects integrity.

In response, UPPSC highlighted its commitment to examination integrity by ensuring that tests are held at qualified centres, aimed at eliminating malpractice. To accommodate a vast number of candidates, examinations are staggered across multiple days and shifts, aligning with the protesters' demand for honest evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024