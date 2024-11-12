Protesters Demand Unified Exam Schedule Against UPPSC
Aspirants protesting the UPPSC's decision to schedule different dates for examinations have been actively demonstrating for two days. Their main demand is conducting the exams in single sessions per day to ensure fairness and prevent irregularities. UPPSC ensures examinations' integrity by selecting examination centres with no history of misconduct.
The UPPSC's decision to hold the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on separate dates has sparked widespread protests. For two consecutive days, a large group of aspirants has taken their grievances to the UPPSC headquarters, causing heightened security presence.
Protesters, carrying placards with slogans calling for a unified examination day, remained vocal and undeterred despite police efforts to disband them. Their agitation stems from the belief that conducting exams on different dates invites irregularities and affects integrity.
In response, UPPSC highlighted its commitment to examination integrity by ensuring that tests are held at qualified centres, aimed at eliminating malpractice. To accommodate a vast number of candidates, examinations are staggered across multiple days and shifts, aligning with the protesters' demand for honest evaluation.
