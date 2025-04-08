Traffic Havoc: Deputy CM's Convoy Allegations Delay JEE Aspirants
An inquiry has been launched by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan following allegations that his convoy caused traffic delays affecting students en route to the JEE exam center. This incident sparked controversy, with the YSRCP accusing Kalyan of denying justice to affected students, demanding intervention from Education Minister Nara Lokesh.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan faced scrutiny over allegations that his convoy disrupted traffic, delaying students heading to their JEE exam center. An inquiry has been ordered to assess the situation.
Kalyan instructed the Vishakapatnam police to verify the halt's duration and whether students' access to exam centers was compromised. He emphasized the state's role in ensuring student futures aren't compromised by protocol.
The controversy drew criticism from the YSRCP, who accused Kalyan of ignoring over 20 students impacted by the roadshow. They urged Education Minister Nara Lokesh to address the issue, questioning Kalyan's support for the students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
