Traffic Havoc: Deputy CM's Convoy Allegations Delay JEE Aspirants

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan faced scrutiny over allegations that his convoy disrupted traffic, delaying students heading to their JEE exam center. An inquiry has been ordered to assess the situation.

Kalyan instructed the Vishakapatnam police to verify the halt's duration and whether students' access to exam centers was compromised. He emphasized the state's role in ensuring student futures aren't compromised by protocol.

The controversy drew criticism from the YSRCP, who accused Kalyan of ignoring over 20 students impacted by the roadshow. They urged Education Minister Nara Lokesh to address the issue, questioning Kalyan's support for the students.

(With inputs from agencies.)