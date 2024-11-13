Karnataka Government Forms Commission for ST Reservation Review
The Karnataka government has established a commission led by Justice H N Nagamohan Das to review internal reservations for Scheduled Tribes in state jobs and education. The commission aims to gather data and provide recommendations within two months to ensure fair representation of ST sub-castes.
The Karnataka government has taken a significant step in addressing internal reservations within state jobs and education for Scheduled Tribes (STs) by forming a single-member commission. Spearheaded by retired judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das, the commission will focus on equitable opportunities for various ST sub-castes.
As per the government order dated November 12, the commission is expected to gather empirical data and offer recommendations within the next two months. The objective is to guarantee fair representation of different ST groups in both employment and educational sectors.
The commission's establishment comes in the wake of a crucial Cabinet decision made on October 28. Detailed terms of reference, along with provisions for the commission's infrastructure, personnel, and remuneration, are to be provided in a forthcoming separate order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
