The Onion Acquires Infowars in Ironic Bankruptcy Auction

The parody website The Onion has acquired the infamous Infowars brand in a bankruptcy auction following court documents filed on Thursday.

Alex Jones, the man behind Infowars, sought bankruptcy protection in 2022. This move came after a court ordered him to pay $1.5 billion in damages for defaming families of the victims in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Unable to meet the financial obligations, Jones had to auction his assets, including Infowars. The families of eight victims supported The Onion's bid, believing it could end the Infowars misinformation machine. The acquisition involves intellectual property, social media accounts, and production equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)