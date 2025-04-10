Left Menu

Trump's Latest Executive Order Targets Susman Godfrey in Election Defamation Case

President Trump signed an executive order targeting Susman Godfrey, a law firm representing Dominion Voting Systems in defamation cases. The order suspends the firm's security clearances and access to government buildings, alleging it undermines American interests. Susman vows to fight the order, citing constitutional concerns.

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order against Susman Godfrey, the law firm representing Dominion Voting Systems in defamation lawsuits linked to the 2020 election. The Houston-based firm recently secured a substantial settlement against Fox News.

The executive order, similar to others targeting law firms, suspends security clearances and access to government buildings for Susman Godfrey's lawyers. It claims the firm's actions undermine American interests. The order also alleges discriminatory practices in a program for non-white students.

The firm has pledged to challenge the order, arguing it violates constitutional rights. As Susman Godfrey intends to join forces with other firms similarly targeted, the legal battle against the Trump administration intensifies. Meanwhile, Trump has directed probes into law firms handling immigration cases or those suing the government.

