Left Menu

Revolutionizing Entrance Exams: New Reforms to Ensure Error-Free System

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced a series of government reforms aimed at creating an error-free entrance examination system. The initiative includes restructuring the National Testing Agency, addressing student mental health, and involving state governments in the reform process to prevent exam malpractice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:20 IST
Revolutionizing Entrance Exams: New Reforms to Ensure Error-Free System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to create an error-free entrance examination system, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed sweeping reforms and measures by the Centre. The announcement follows past challenges that prompted the formation of a high-powered committee headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan. The committee has recommended multi-dimensional reforms and a restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Pradhan emphasized the importance of collectively addressing the expectations and aspirations of youth across various states and exams. He urged state governments to partner in this reform process during a recent meeting attended by the secretaries of state governments. A new approach is also proposed to focus on the mental health of students appearing for exams.

Last year, the Centre introduced a new act aimed at preventing cheating and malpractices in exams, signaling a commitment to enforcing stringent laws against unfair practices. The Centre, along with state governments, is dedicated to ensuring a secure and fair examination environment for students, Pradhan stated during an event at the Indian School of Business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024