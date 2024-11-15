Revolutionizing Entrance Exams: New Reforms to Ensure Error-Free System

In a bid to create an error-free entrance examination system, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed sweeping reforms and measures by the Centre. The announcement follows past challenges that prompted the formation of a high-powered committee headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan. The committee has recommended multi-dimensional reforms and a restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Pradhan emphasized the importance of collectively addressing the expectations and aspirations of youth across various states and exams. He urged state governments to partner in this reform process during a recent meeting attended by the secretaries of state governments. A new approach is also proposed to focus on the mental health of students appearing for exams.

Last year, the Centre introduced a new act aimed at preventing cheating and malpractices in exams, signaling a commitment to enforcing stringent laws against unfair practices. The Centre, along with state governments, is dedicated to ensuring a secure and fair examination environment for students, Pradhan stated during an event at the Indian School of Business.

(With inputs from agencies.)