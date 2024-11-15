Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Partners with IIT-Madras for Deep-Tech and Digital Skilling Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced eight transformative agreements with IIT-Madras. Initiatives include international deep-tech innovation, digital skilling, and boosting aviation in Kuppam and Puttaparthi. The collaboration aims to position Vizag as a global data connectivity hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:43 IST
Andhra Pradesh Partners with IIT-Madras for Deep-Tech and Digital Skilling Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is set for a technological leap as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the signing of eight agreements with IIT-Madras. These pioneering initiatives are designed to drive international deep-tech innovation and expand digital skilling in the region.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will collaborate with IITM to integrate deep-tech solutions in the state's new greenfield capital, according to details shared by the Chief Minister. Naidu also emphasized the importance of mentorship programs for students and teachers through the IITM Pravartak Vidyashakthi initiative.

The agreements also aim to tap into aviation opportunities in Kuppam and Puttaparthi, potentially transforming these areas into logistics hubs. Furthermore, both entities are gearing towards enhancing Vizag's status as an internet gateway, thus fortifying global data connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024