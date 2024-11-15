Andhra Pradesh Partners with IIT-Madras for Deep-Tech and Digital Skilling Revolution

Andhra Pradesh is set for a technological leap as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the signing of eight agreements with IIT-Madras. These pioneering initiatives are designed to drive international deep-tech innovation and expand digital skilling in the region.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will collaborate with IITM to integrate deep-tech solutions in the state's new greenfield capital, according to details shared by the Chief Minister. Naidu also emphasized the importance of mentorship programs for students and teachers through the IITM Pravartak Vidyashakthi initiative.

The agreements also aim to tap into aviation opportunities in Kuppam and Puttaparthi, potentially transforming these areas into logistics hubs. Furthermore, both entities are gearing towards enhancing Vizag's status as an internet gateway, thus fortifying global data connectivity.

