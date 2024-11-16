Haryana Moves to Protect Children's Health Amid Rising Pollution

The Haryana government, responding to worsening pollution levels, has granted district deputy commissioners the authority to temporarily halt physical classes for students up to Class 5. Officials will assess local air quality conditions to determine the necessity of such closures, prioritizing the health and safety of children.

In an official statement, the Department of Public Relations revealed that letters have been dispatched to district deputy commissioners by the Directorate of School Education. The directive gives these officials the power to transition schools to online classes if the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches critically high levels, especially as pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas intensifies.

Recent AQI readings highlight the severity of the situation in Haryana, with Jind recording a 'severe' AQI of 410. Other regions reported levels ranging from 'very poor' to 'poor.' Stubble burning in nearby Punjab and Haryana continues to contribute significantly to the pollution crisis enveloping the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)