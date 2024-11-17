Head Shave Controversy in Khammam Medical College Sparks Inquiry

An assistant professor at Government Medical College in Khammam district, Telangana, is under scrutiny for reportedly taking a student to a barber shop and having his head shaved. The incident took place on November 12 and has resulted in a government inquiry, as confirmed by officials on Sunday.

The Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has taken serious note of the situation, ordering an investigation to hold the responsible parties accountable. Officials clarified that this was not a case of ragging.

Initial reports suggest that senior students advised the first-year student to trim his hair to better fit the medical college's standards. After an initial trim, an assistant professor allegedly commented that the hairstyle looked odd and guided the student to get a full shave. The college principal, upon learning of the incident, removed the medical officer from the hostel and formed a committee to further investigate the matter. The faculty member reportedly had no intention of harming the student but aimed to instill discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)