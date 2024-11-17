Delhi Schools Transition to Online Classes Amid Escalating Pollution Crisis
Due to rising pollution levels, the Delhi government has suspended in-person classes for all students except those in classes 10 and 12. The decision follows the implementation of stricter pollution control measures under GRAP Stage 4. Essential transport restrictions are also imposed.
The Delhi government has taken decisive action by suspending in-person classes due to the severe pollution levels affecting the city. Students from classes 10 and 12 are the only exceptions to this directive.
This decision was reflected in a government memo issued following the Commission for Air Quality Management's implementation of stricter pollution controls under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, beginning at 8 am on Monday.
Additionally, transport restrictions have been imposed on trucks and non-essential vehicles within the city. Only trucks carrying essential items or utilizing clean fuel like LNG, CNG, or electric power will be allowed, aiming to curb further degradation of air quality.
