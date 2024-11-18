Left Menu

India Surpasses China as Top Sender of Students to the US

India has become the largest sender of international students to the US, with over 3.3 lakh students enrolled for the 2023-24 academic year. This marks a 23% increase from the previous year and positions India as the leading source of international students in America for the first time in 15 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:59 IST
India Surpasses China as Top Sender of Students to the US
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time in 15 years, India has edged past China as the top source of international students in the United States, according to the 2024 Open Doors Report released Monday. With over 331,602 Indian students currently studying in the US, the rise marks a significant 23% increase from the previous academic year. Notably, these students now constitute 29% of the total international student body in America.

The academic year of 2022-23 saw China in the lead, closely followed by India. But the recent statistics highlight a shift in trends, with the US Embassy labeling India as the leading country of origin for foreign scholars stateside. This upswing in numbers positions India above China, South Korea, Canada, and Taiwan—other top source nations for the academic year 2023-24.

The hike is not limited to undergraduates; India remains the largest contributor of graduate students enrolling for master’s and PhDs. The graduate contingent from India has seen a 19% growth, reaching 196,567. Meanwhile, the undergraduate numbers increased by 13%, though non-degree enrollments saw a decline. The release of the report also coincides with International Education Week, which underscores the benefits of global academic exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024