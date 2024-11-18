India Surpasses China as Top Sender of Students to the US

For the first time in 15 years, India has edged past China as the top source of international students in the United States, according to the 2024 Open Doors Report released Monday. With over 331,602 Indian students currently studying in the US, the rise marks a significant 23% increase from the previous academic year. Notably, these students now constitute 29% of the total international student body in America.

The academic year of 2022-23 saw China in the lead, closely followed by India. But the recent statistics highlight a shift in trends, with the US Embassy labeling India as the leading country of origin for foreign scholars stateside. This upswing in numbers positions India above China, South Korea, Canada, and Taiwan—other top source nations for the academic year 2023-24.

The hike is not limited to undergraduates; India remains the largest contributor of graduate students enrolling for master’s and PhDs. The graduate contingent from India has seen a 19% growth, reaching 196,567. Meanwhile, the undergraduate numbers increased by 13%, though non-degree enrollments saw a decline. The release of the report also coincides with International Education Week, which underscores the benefits of global academic exchange.

