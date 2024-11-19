Principal Suspended for Haircut Punishment

A principal from a government school in G Madugula, Alluri Sitaramaraju District, has faced suspension following an unusual disciplinary measure.

This action followed an incident where U Sai Prasanna, the principal at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, cut the hair of several girl students as a punishment for arriving late.

B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, confirmed the incident after conducting an inquiry and implementing disciplinary proceedings against the principal.

(With inputs from agencies.)