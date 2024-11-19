Principal Suspended for Haircut Punishment
A government school principal in G Madugula, Alluri Sitaramaraju District, was suspended after cutting the hair of female students as punishment for lateness. The incident at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya came to attention when B Srinivasa Rao initiated an inquiry, leading to disciplinary action against U Sai Prasanna.
A principal from a government school in G Madugula, Alluri Sitaramaraju District, has faced suspension following an unusual disciplinary measure.
This action followed an incident where U Sai Prasanna, the principal at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, cut the hair of several girl students as a punishment for arriving late.
B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, confirmed the incident after conducting an inquiry and implementing disciplinary proceedings against the principal.
